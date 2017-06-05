74°
Lawmakers agree to continue colleges' ability to raise fees

1 hour 53 minutes 52 seconds ago June 05, 2017 Jun 5, 2017 Monday, June 05 2017 June 05, 2017 7:51 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's colleges and universities would get continued authority to raise fees on students if Gov. John Bel Edwards supports a bill backed by state lawmakers.

The schools' governing boards currently have that fee-hiking ability, but it's set to expire on June 30. A bill by Rep. Chris Broadwater, a Hammond Republican, would continue the authority to set and modify fees until mid-2020.

The Senate gave final passage to the bill Monday with a 30-8 vote, sending it to the governor's desk. The four college management boards would have to report their fee changes each year to state lawmakers.

