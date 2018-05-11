88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawmakers agree to ban Louisiana film tax breaks for porn

15 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 May 11, 2018 1:50 PM May 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Pornographic films won't be eligible for Louisiana's film tax credit program, under a bill heading to the governor's desk.

Supporters of the measure say the state Department of Economic Development currently doesn't issue the tax credits to projects involving pornography. The legislation by Rep. Mark Abraham, a Lake Charles Republican, will codify that into law.

The Senate gave final passage to the measure with a 31-0 vote Friday. It previously had been approved by lawmakers in the House with a 97-0 vote.

If signed, the new law would take effect July 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days