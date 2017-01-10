Lawmaker reaches plea deal as sex-assault trial set to start

65°
January 10, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

DALLAS - A judge has dismissed conservative commentator Glenn Beck as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his Dallas-area school.

The Dallas Morning News reports state District Judge Maricela Moore on Monday dismissed claims against Beck, his network, and against a conservative think tank.

Beck's attorney, Michael Grygiel, said Beck was pleased with the ruling.

In September, Mohamed Mohamed filed the defamation lawsuit on behalf of himself and his 14-year-old son, Ahmed, who was arrested in 2015 after his clock was mistaken for a hoax bomb.

Mohamed had argued comments made by Beck and others led the public to believe his family members were terrorists.

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne remains a defendant in the lawsuit.

