Lawmaker calls for cutting state tax dollars for Saints after players sat during national anthem

ST. FRANICSVILLE- A state representative wants to cut millions of state dollars going to the New Orleans Saints.

State Representative Kenneth Havard wants to cut millions of state tax dollars, tax exemptions and tax credits allocated to the Saints, the NFL and any associated facilities that receive state funding.

A statement from Havard reads:

"The very reason they have the privilege and opportunity to play professional football while being paid millions is because someone in uniform died protecting their right to do so. It is a disgrace to the men and woman of this nation and state who have sacrificed so much. Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy. Our free society made possible by our fighting men and women has made available free education, free lunch, housing and free healthcare and is now be considered socially unjust. It is time the taxpayers quit subsidizing protest on big boy playgrounds. I believe in the right to protest but, not at a taxpayer subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time. There are plenty of disabled children, elderly and veterans in this state that would appreciate the money."