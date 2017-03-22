Law requiring birth certificate for marriage challenged

File Photo

NEW ORLEANS - Viet Anh Vo is a U.S. citizen who's lived in Louisiana since he was an infant, but he says in court papers he's unable to get a marriage license under a 2015 state law that, he argues, discriminates against the foreign-born.



A federal judge in New Orleans will hear the case Wednesday.



At issue is a requirement that marriage license applicants present a certified copy of their birth certificates. The 31-year-old Vo was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam. His suit says Vietnamese and Indonesian authorities didn't recognize his birth or issue a birth certificate.



Defendants in his suit are state officials and court clerks in three parishes where he was denied a license. It's unclear when the judge will rule.