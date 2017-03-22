65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law requiring birth certificate for marriage challenged

1 hour 9 minutes 47 seconds ago March 22, 2017 Mar 22, 2017 Wednesday, March 22 2017 March 22, 2017 6:45 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Photo

NEW ORLEANS - Viet Anh Vo is a U.S. citizen who's lived in Louisiana since he was an infant, but he says in court papers he's unable to get a marriage license under a 2015 state law that, he argues, discriminates against the foreign-born.

A federal judge in New Orleans will hear the case Wednesday.

At issue is a requirement that marriage license applicants present a certified copy of their birth certificates. The 31-year-old Vo was born in an Indonesian refugee camp after his parents fled Vietnam. His suit says Vietnamese and Indonesian authorities didn't recognize his birth or issue a birth certificate.

Defendants in his suit are state officials and court clerks in three parishes where he was denied a license. It's unclear when the judge will rule.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days