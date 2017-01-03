Law office building catches fire due to overheated copy machine

Image via Google Maps

BATON ROUGE – A law office building caught fire after a copy machine overheated.

The fire occurred at the Locke Meredith, Sean Fagan & Associates law office at 9190 Interline Avenue on Monday just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a copy machine on fire on the second floor of the building. The fire was extinguished shortly after, however it caused moderate smoke damage to the building.

The total cost of damage caused by the fire is estimated to be worth around $65,000.

The St. George Fire Department, the Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were all on scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.