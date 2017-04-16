Law keeps Louisiana couple from selling daiquiris in Mississippi

SUMMIT, Miss. - A Louisiana couple is trying to open a restaurant selling daiquiris in rural Mississippi, but they have hit a snag with liquor laws.



The Enterprise-Journal reports the couple didn't know until after opening for business that a Pike County ordinance requires them to be declared a resort area to sell liquor outside a city.



Theresa Brazile and Karl Perkins say they will ask county supervisors to grant resort status to Big Easy Poboys & Daquiris.



Brazile said they complied with Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control regulations, but no one mentioned the county ordinance.



The restaurant has plate lunches, po'boys and muffulettas. Three daiquiri machines stand empty, but the restaurant serves tea, soft drinks and beer.



Beer is not regulated by the resort rule.