Law firm offering free rides home after LSU vs. Auburn game

BATON ROUGE - The Dudley DeBosier personal injury law firm is offering free rides to locals looking to get home safely after the next LSU home game.

The law firm has teamed up with Lyft to offer free rides following the Oct. 14 game against Auburn at Tiger Stadium.

To get the free ride, all fans have to do is pre-register for a Lyft promo code at www.dudleydebosier.com/LSU. Those who register can then go to the designated pickup location in lot 407, at the corner of Skip Bertman Drive and River Road.

“We have given free rides for other big events in Baton Rouge and we saw the amount of DUIs decrease significantly,"said Chad Dudley, Managing Partner of Dudley DeBosier. "We are going to offer free cab rides home for this big game and are hopeful that it will make Baton Rouge streets a little safer after the game.”