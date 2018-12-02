Law Enforcement working to rid city streets of firearms

BATON ROUGE- Law enforcement from throughout East Baton Rouge Parish held a “Gas for Guns” exchange program at Living Faith Christian Center on Winbourne Avenue.

The city’s top officials, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and District Attorney Hillar Moore III, are teaming up to reduce the number of unsecured firearms on the cities streets.

In partnership with Circle K Corporation, TRUCE, and others, the “no questions asked” gun buyback initiative gives gas cards in exchange for each qualifying weapon.

Since the program started in 20-10, Gas for Guns has collected 772 unsecured weapons and $51,000 in gas cards.

Donors who are uncomfortable bringing a firearm to an exchange site can contact Baton Rouge police or the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office to arrange for the weapon to be collected.