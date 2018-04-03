Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement veteran announces chief candidacy in Central
CENTRAL- According to a post on social media, Roger Corcoran has announced he will be a candidate for the position of Central's Chief of Police.
According to the personal post, he has a law enforcement career that spans more than 34 years where he worked with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
"For almost two decades I have served as the head of security of Central High School athletic events and coached with the Central Athletic Youth League," he said. "Our community is far-and-above any other, and we need law enforcement leadership with the experience to keep us safe."
Over the next month, Corcoran says he will be assembling a campaign team and will announce a kick-off event closer to the summer.
Current Central Police Chief, James Salsbury has yet to announce if he is seeking re-election. Salsbury's term is scheduled to end December 31, 2018.
Qualifications for the November 6th elections start July 18th.
