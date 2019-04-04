62°
Law enforcement searching for suspect after officer shot in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE - Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an overnight officer-involved shooting in Abbeville.
According to KATC, a female officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 600 block of North Gertrude Street. Police say the suspect shot the officer twice then fled the scene.
Officials say the officer was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.
State police were contacted by the Abbeville Police Department shortly before 8 p.m. to help assist with the shooting.
No further information was provided.
