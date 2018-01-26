63°
Law enforcement raids close several New Orleans strip clubs

Friday, January 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS- Four New Orleans strip clubs have closed following liquor license suspensions.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports these Thursday closures follow four weekend shutdowns.

Ernest Legier with Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control says the clubs were served with emergency liquor license suspensions, but wouldn't comment on why the clubs were cited. It's unclear how long the clubs will remain closed. Two of the ones raided over the weekend have since reopened.

Operating clubs have instituted a hiring freeze as a response to the raids, leaving employees of the shuttered clubs worried about income, with Mardi Gras around the corner.

New Orleans police spokesman Beau Tidwell says no raid complaints have been filed.

Legier says the operation is ongoing. He says charges against clubs will be announced at a Feb. 6 hearing.

