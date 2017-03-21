Law enforcement officers recognized for going beyond the badge

BATON ROUGE – State and local leaders honored some of the officers that go beyond the call of duty on Tuesday.

Honorees were recognized for their acts of kindness such as BRPD officers Hue Pham who used his own money to buy an infant warm clothes on a cold day and BRPD officer Henry Briggs who helped a man in need of a place to live.

"I came in contact with a gentleman who was homeless at the time and I helped him get an apartment for him and his family over Christmas time," Briggs said.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke at the event and said that this type of service is often overlooked.

"This is all part of it, so we can recognize people who are doing great things out in the community everyday all across the state of Louisiana," Edwards said.

A good Samaritan, Vickie Williams-Tillman, was also recognized. She came to the aid of an BRPD officer who was attacked by a suspect when an arrest went awry.

"Everybody is pretty much the same, we are all one. Love is what it's all about," Williams-Tillman.

Those who were honored on Tuesday said it was nice for the recognition, but it is not why they choose to do it.

"It's what we're here to do. If we get recognition, that's great, if not, that's wonderful also," Briggs said.

About 12 troopers, deputies and officers from across the state were recognized.