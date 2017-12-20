77°
Law enforcement helps West Feliciana inmates visit family for the holidays

Wednesday, December 20 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A select group of inmates got a Christmas treat Wednesday as they were allowed to briefly visit with their families for the holidays.

It's part of an annual tradition at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center, where the staff allows inmates to visit with their loved ones as the holidays approach. Some of the inmates were even allowed to hold their children for the first time.

Sheriff's office officials and jailer also used their own money to buy toys so the inmates could have gifts for their children.

The sheriff's office says fostering strong family ties helps keep offenders from being incarcerated in the future. 

