Law enforcement activity reported around wooded area of Burbank

BATON ROUGE – A helicopter and ground deputies circled a wooded area along Burbank Friday during the morning rush, startling drivers who passed by.

A search of some sort was happening in a wooded area between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive around South Kenilworth Parkway and Ben Hur Road.

An eyewitness said one or two people may be hiding out in the woods. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed there was activity in the area and said the search was related to a man who is connected to a domestic complaint.

