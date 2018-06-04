Lava from Hawaii volcano destroys 117 Big Island homes

Image: This satellite image provided by Digital Globe captured June 3, 2018, shows advancing lava flows on Hawaii as they approach Kapoho Bay and the Vacationland residential neighborhood, via ABC News.

HONOLULU (AP) - Lava from an erupting Hawaii volcano has destroyed more than 100 homes in a rural Big Island district.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder says that as of Monday, lava burned down 117 homes. Snyder says that's up from Friday's count of 87. She doesn't have an estimate for how many other homes are threatened.

Thousands in the Puna district had to evacuate after lava fissures started opening a month ago.

Helicopter footage from the U.S. Geological Survey on Monday shows lava from one fissure entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay.

There have been various arrests of people forcing their way through blocked areas. Police on Monday said a man sped through a checkpoint near an intersection where lava was approaching. He faces charges that include refusing to evacuate and reckless driving.