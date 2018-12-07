64°
Lava Cantina closing Baton Rouge location

Friday, December 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Dig Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE- Lava Cantina in Baton Rouge wishes farewell to it's customers, but this won't be the last we see of them.

The Mexican restaurant announced on Facebook that they would permanently be closing their doors at their Perkins Rowe location after five years of business.

They said in the post that they would be, "Using this as an opportunity to refocus our time and energy on our businesses related to the entertainment industry."

Lava Cantina will be back in 2019 but without the food. The company tells customers to stay tuned for a few concerts that will be held in the Baton Rouge area in the next few weeks.

