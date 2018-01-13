Launch of WBRZ cable channel, News 2 at 6:30 moved to today; Will feature ongoing coverage of I-10 expansion

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ has moved the launch of its new, 24-hour local cable news channel up from Monday to Friday to continue ongoing breaking news coverage related to the announcement of an expansion project for I-10 through Baton Rouge.

WBRZ.com was first to report Thursday evening, the state had a plan to alleviate some traffic congestion along I-10 between the Mississippi River and the I-10/I-12 split. WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and continuing with the 10:00 news Thursday, featured reporters providing the only information on specifics about the project.

WBRZ+ is an over-the-air and cable news channel available on most area cable systems. It will simulcast all traditional newscasts seen on WBRZ Channel 2 and will also feature exclusive, live newscasts in other time periods. WBRZ will expand both its six and ten o'clock newscasts to an hour on the new cable news channel.

The channel is available, free, over-the-air, with a traditional antenna and Cox cable channels 11 or 1011 and Eatel 2. In addition, the channel is available on streaming services such as Roku and WBRZ.com.

Friday only, WBRZ News 2 at 6:30 will be seen on both WBRZ and WBRZ+. Wheel of Fortune will not be seen Friday. Wheel of Fortune will return Saturday at 6:30 and continue at that same time Monday.

