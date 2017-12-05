73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Latest version of Texas voter ID law at US appeals court

41 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2017 Dec 5, 2017 December 05, 2017 9:03 AM December 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS- Texas officials are asking federal appeals judges in New Orleans to let the state's latest voter ID law take effect.

Tuesday's hearing at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals centers on a law re-worked in May by the Texas Legislature after years of court battles. The new version allows residents who don't have an acceptable photo ID to vote by signing an affidavit stating they cannot reasonably obtain one.

The same federal judge who blocked the 2011 version of the law blocked the re-worked version in August.

She said the law still requires IDs more likely to be possessed by white voters than Latinos or African-Americans. She also said criminal penalties for lying on the affidavit could scare away voters fearful of making an innocent mistake on the form.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days