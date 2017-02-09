Latest feud between governor, attorney general: Budget cuts

BATON ROUGE - The latest flashpoint between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry involves budget cuts sought by Edwards to help close a $304 million deficit.



The Democratic governor wants to cut $6 million from the Republican attorney general's office.



Landry's office says it agreed to "belt tightening," but objects to part of Edwards' plan that takes $4 million in escrow, dollars from a drug company settlement.



Landry says taking that money would ravage his office's ability to target child pornography, defend abortion restrictions and chase money owed to the state.



Edwards' office says the attorney general is exaggerating the proposal's impact and doesn't even have authority to spend the $4 million in escrow.



Lawmakers will decide whether to support Edwards' proposal in a special session that begins Monday.