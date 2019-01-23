Late night drivers get stuck in traffic after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10

BATON ROUGE - An overturned 18-wheeler partially blocked Interstate 10 for hours Wednesday night, causing a nightmare for late-night drivers heading eastbound.

The accident happened around 7 o'clock Wednesday night on I-10 East, about two miles past Highland Road near the Ascension Parish line.

The right lane was blocked for several hours as police tried to clear the roadway, backing up traffic for miles.

Luckily, sources tell WBRZ no one was injured.

It's still unclear what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.