Late-night crash knocks down railroad crossing signal on N. Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an accident at a railroad crossing on N. Acadian Thruway.
The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night around 9 o'clock at the intersection of N. Acadian and Choctaw Drive.
Video footage from the scene shows a railroad crossing signal that appeared to have been knocked to the ground as a result from the crash.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident, or if there are any injuries.
