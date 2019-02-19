Late-night crash knocks down railroad crossing signal on N. Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to an accident at a railroad crossing on N. Acadian Thruway.

The two-vehicle crash happened Monday night around 9 o'clock at the intersection of N. Acadian and Choctaw Drive.

Video footage from the scene shows a railroad crossing signal that appeared to have been knocked to the ground as a result from the crash.

There's no word yet on what caused the accident, or if there are any injuries.