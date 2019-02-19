Late-night crash in Prairieville leaves one dead

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in Prairieville.

The incident was reported at 11:26 p.m. Monday on Port Vincent Highway and Calle Sevario Road.

The Louisiana State Police Department is investigating.

Details surrounding the crash are limited. WBRZ has reached out authorities for more information.