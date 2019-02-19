56°
One dead, two injured in late-night Prairieville crash

By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in Prairieville.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department were called to a head-on crash on Oak-Grove Port Vincent Highway and Calle Sevario Road before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The person in the vehicle that was hit died as a result of the crash. Two people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say impairment may be a factor in the crash. 

The names of the people involved haven't been released at this time.

