One dead, two injured in late-night Prairieville crash

PRAIRIEVILLE - One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in Prairieville.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Department were called to a head-on crash on Oak-Grove Port Vincent Highway and Calle Sevario Road before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The person in the vehicle that was hit died as a result of the crash. Two people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say impairment may be a factor in the crash.

The names of the people involved haven't been released at this time.