55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Late-night crash closes part of I-10 E in Ascension Parish

53 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 5:09 AM March 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Part of I-10 is closed due to a late-night crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The crash was reported around midnight on I-10 East at mile marker 168. Traffic is being diverted at Highland Road.

 

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days