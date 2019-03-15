55°
Latest Weather Blog
Late-night crash closes part of I-10 E in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Part of I-10 is closed due to a late-night crash involving an 18-wheeler.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East is CLOSED at Highland Rd due to 18-wheeler crash at BR/ASC parish line. pic.twitter.com/i2UoH0659X— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 15, 2019
The crash was reported around midnight on I-10 East at mile marker 168. Traffic is being diverted at Highland Road.
I-10 East remains closed at mile marker 168 due to overturned tractor trailer. Traffic is being diverted at Highland Road. There is currently no congestion.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 15, 2019
The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU notified as investigation reveals $810K lost in OLOL Foundation head's alleged...
-
Crew escapes sinking tugboat in Mississippi River near LSU
-
Free pop-up clinic coming to Baton Rouge
-
Coast Guard responds to sinking tugboat in Mississippi River near LSU
-
Police: Motorcycle officer struck while escorting funeral service in Baton Rouge