Late-night crash closes part of I-10 E in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Part of I-10 is closed due to a late-night crash involving an 18-wheeler.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 East is CLOSED at Highland Rd due to 18-wheeler crash at BR/ASC parish line. pic.twitter.com/i2UoH0659X — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 15, 2019

The crash was reported around midnight on I-10 East at mile marker 168. Traffic is being diverted at Highland Road.

I-10 East remains closed at mile marker 168 due to overturned tractor trailer. Traffic is being diverted at Highland Road. There is currently no congestion. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 15, 2019

The cause of the crash hasn't been released at this time.