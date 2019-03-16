Late grand slam lifts No. 7 Florida to 4-3 win over No. 9 LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Shelbi Sunseri was one out away from a complete game shut out, that's when Florida's Kendyl Lindaman belted a grand slam deep to left center wiping out the Tigers 1-0 lead. LSU fought back in the bottom half of the seventh courtesy of a two-run blast by Amber Serrett, but the grand slam proved to be too much to overcome as Florida stole a 4-3 game one victory at Tiger Park on Saturday.

Sunseri took the loss in the circle, falling to 6-4 on the season. She finished with two strikeouts and allowed three hits, including one through the first six innings.

Torina's Thoughts

On competitiveness of game...

“You know it’s going to be a chess match when you’re playing someone of this caliber. That’s the fun part about it, just trying to figure where they’re at, what they’re looking for and just trying to do the opposite. The strategy of it as a coach is fun. These coaches in the SEC are so good. They really make you up your game and challenge you as a coach.”

On two run homerun in the bottom of the 7th...

“I loved their fight, they could have gave in but they never did that. I loved their fight at the end of the game. Hopefully that carries through the series. We are still in this thing."

On going into the game tomorrow...

“I think they just want to win this series and they know that they can still do it. They got to do it one pitch at a time, got to execute. They are still confident they can pull it off.”

Game Notes

Sunseri has now reached base safely in all 28 games on the year.

The Tigers have now scored first in the last ten games.

The 2,771 fans that attended the game was the fifth-largest crowd in program history.

On Deck

The Tigers will take on Florida Sunday at 4 p.m. in Tiger Park for the second game of the series. The game will air live on SEC Network.