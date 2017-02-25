Last-second free throws lift Georgia past LSU, 82-80

Photo: Georgiadogs.com

ATHENS, Ga. - J.J. Frazier scored 29 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining that lifted Georgia to an 82-80 win over Louisiana State on Saturday night, giving the Tigers their school-record 15th consecutive loss.



Georgia (17-12, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) led by 17 points in the first half but needed a last-minute recovery for the win after losing the lead.



Antonio Blakeney led LSU with 20 points, including a jumper with 52 seconds remaining that gave the Tigers an 80-77 lead. A layup by Georgia's Derek Ogbeide cut the lead to 80-79 with 44 seconds remaining.



LSU worked the clock before missing three shots. A review confirmed an LSU player deflected the last miss out of bounds, leaving Georgia possession with 6.7 seconds. Frazier dribbled the ball up the court and was fouled by Duop Reath on a layup.



LSU (9-19, 1-15) fell short of its first win since beating Missouri in its SEC opener on Jan. 4.



Ogbeide, who had 12 points, added a free throw for the final margin.