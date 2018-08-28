Last reunion for famed US WWII unit, Merrill's Marauders

Image: Washington Post

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - It's the last reunion for members of the famed U.S. Army jungle fighters called Merrill's Marauders. Three thousand volunteered for a dangerous and secret mission during World War II - a mission so secret they weren't told even where they were going.

During six months in 1944, they hacked their way through nearly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of jungle behind enemy lines in Myanmar, then called Burma. They fought in five major and 30 minor actions against veteran Japanese troops.

Thirteen are still alive. Five of them are in New Orleans this week, along with three men who joined the unit as replacements or at its final battle to take an airfield held by the Japanese.