Last of 4 in meth ring draws a 10-year sentence

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A federal judge in Shreveport has sentenced a Texas man to 10 years in prison in connection with a methamphetamine distribution ring.

Twenty-two-year-old Carlos Delarosa of Dallas had pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said Delarosa traveled from Dallas to Shreveport in March of last year with methamphetamine for distribution. The arrest of a co-conspirator at a Shreveport casino with some of that meth led to an investigation and the eventual arrest of Delarosa and two others.

Delarosa was sentenced Thursday. Others in the case had already drawn sentences ranging from 37 months to 46 months.