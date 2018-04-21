70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Last Louisiana outside waters will open to shrimping Monday

1 hour 20 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 April 21, 2018 10:30 AM April 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Officials say Louisiana's outside waters that are still closed to shrimping will open at 6 a.m. Monday.
  
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says inside waters will remain closed.
  
A news release Friday said biologists have found that small white shrimp which spent the winter in the outside waters have reached marketable sizes.
  
The area in question is offshore from the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal. It covers the area between the boundary of inside and outside waters and the 3-mile line where federal waters begin.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days