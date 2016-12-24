70°
Last group to be evacuated from Syria's Aleppo within hours

2 days 11 hours 31 minutes ago December 22, 2016 Dec 22, 2016 Thursday, December 22 2016 December 22, 2016 8:05 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BEIRUT - The International Committee of the Red Cross says the evacuation of the last remaining civilians and fighters from a rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo will be completed soon.

A spokeswoman says the few thousand remaining people will be evacuated today in 40 buses and hundreds of private cars.

She says another four buses will leave the two besieged government-held villages in the northwestern Idlib province.

