Last group to be evacuated from Syria's Aleppo within hours

BEIRUT - The International Committee of the Red Cross says the evacuation of the last remaining civilians and fighters from a rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo will be completed soon.



A spokeswoman says the few thousand remaining people will be evacuated today in 40 buses and hundreds of private cars.



She says another four buses will leave the two besieged government-held villages in the northwestern Idlib province.