Last group to be evacuated from Syria's Aleppo within hours
BEIRUT - The International Committee of the Red Cross says the evacuation of the last remaining civilians and fighters from a rebel-held enclave in eastern Aleppo will be completed soon.
A spokeswoman says the few thousand remaining people will be evacuated today in 40 buses and hundreds of private cars.
She says another four buses will leave the two besieged government-held villages in the northwestern Idlib province.