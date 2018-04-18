Last chance to apply for Broome's Summer Youth Employment Program

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge residents ages 14 to 18 have until Wednesday evening to turn in their applications for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's Summer Youth Employment Program.

More than 500 teens have already applied for jobs with the city-parish government. According to a release, the four-week program will only employ 250 of them.

Residents ages 14 to 17 will be placed in part-time positions in various public, private, and nonprofit agencies throughout the parish. Teens will work in job placement sites or engage in workforce development courses that offer participants the opportunity to explore potential education or career paths, according to the release.

Students ages 18 and older may apply to serve in leadership roles within the program.

Those interested have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to apply. Applicants will be notified of acceptance or non-acceptance during the first week of May. Acceptance is based on the quality of the application and to ensure participation is representative of all twelve metro council districts.