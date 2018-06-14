Latest Weather Blog
Last Camp Minden defendant to plead guilty
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The lawyer for the last defendant in a case involving a huge explosion at Louisiana National Guard-owned site says he expects his client to plead guilty.
Donald Hathaway says he can't say more until after William Terry Wright's change-of-plea hearing, scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT Thursday. Wright was vice president of operations at Explo Systems, which had an Army contract to "demilitarize" M6 artillery propellant.
State police began investigating Explo after a huge explosion in 2012 at Camp Minden. Explo went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6.
Prosecutors had said they planned to show Wright committed acts similar to those he's accused of at another company, in Kansas. And four co-defendants have pleaded guilty, saying they'd testify for the prosecution.
A fifth co-defendant died June 2.
