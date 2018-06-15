77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Last Camp Minden defendant agrees he owes US $149,000

2 hours 25 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 June 15, 2018 8:55 PM June 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The last defendant has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed that he owes the federal government $149,000 in a case involving a huge explosion at a Louisiana National Guard-owned site.
 
William Terry Wright's plea agreement was described in news release Friday from the U.S. attorney's office in Shreveport. Wright signed the agreement Thursday.
 
Wright was vice president of operations at Explo Systems, which had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery charges.
 
State police began investigating after a 2012 explosion that shattered windows 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away. The company went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant at Camp Minden.
 
Explo co-owner David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and three company officials pleaded guilty earlier. The second co-owner, David Fincher of Burns, Tennessee, died June 2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days