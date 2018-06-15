Latest Weather Blog
Last Camp Minden defendant agrees he owes US $149,000
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The last defendant has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed that he owes the federal government $149,000 in a case involving a huge explosion at a Louisiana National Guard-owned site.
William Terry Wright's plea agreement was described in news release Friday from the U.S. attorney's office in Shreveport. Wright signed the agreement Thursday.
Wright was vice president of operations at Explo Systems, which had an Army contract to "demilitarize" artillery charges.
State police began investigating after a 2012 explosion that shattered windows 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away. The company went bankrupt in 2013, leaving thousands of tons of potentially explosive M6 propellant at Camp Minden.
Explo co-owner David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and three company officials pleaded guilty earlier. The second co-owner, David Fincher of Burns, Tennessee, died June 2.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
-
Singing pizza guy delivering dinner and a show to EBR residents
-
Man seen sneaking around EBR suburb, peering into homes in the early...
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern