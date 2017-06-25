Laryssa Bonacquisti named Miss Louisiana 2017

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Miss Shreveport Laryssa Bonacquisti has been named Miss Louisiana 2017.

Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition on the second night of preliminaries and the talent competitions on preliminary night one before taking the crown.

Miss Cain River Jo Hilliard was first runner up in the competition and was followed by Miss St. Tammany Parish Emily Randon.

Miss Pride of Monroe Morgan Tanner took home the Miss Congeniality Award along with a $1,000 scholarship. Miss Minden Abigail Reynolds also won a $1,000 Healthy Living Scholarship.

Bonacquisti won talent on Thursday with a performance of "I Want to be a Cowboy's Sweetheart" with two puppets. The ventriloquist sang, yodeled and auctioned in three voices, including her own.

The Top 5:

Lauren Ford, Heart of Pilot

Eva Edinger, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival

Jo Hilliard, Miss Cane River

Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss Shreveport

Emily Randon, Miss St. Tammany Heritage

The Top 10 semi-finalists in the pageant were as follows:

Jo Hilliard, Miss Cane River

Eva Edinger, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival

Meagan Crews, Miss Spirit of Ruston

Eleanor Gilbert, Miss Holiday in Dixie

Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss Shreveport

Molly Humphries, Miss Spirit of the Ouachita

Alexandra Gulino, Miss Dixie Gem Peach

Emily Randon, Miss St. Tammany

J'Lyn Henderson, Miss Taste of the Twin Cities

Lauren Ford, Miss Heart of Pilot