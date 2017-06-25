Latest Weather Blog
Laryssa Bonacquisti named Miss Louisiana 2017
BATON ROUGE - Miss Shreveport Laryssa Bonacquisti has been named Miss Louisiana 2017.
Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition on the second night of preliminaries and the talent competitions on preliminary night one before taking the crown.
Miss Cain River Jo Hilliard was first runner up in the competition and was followed by Miss St. Tammany Parish Emily Randon.
Miss Pride of Monroe Morgan Tanner took home the Miss Congeniality Award along with a $1,000 scholarship. Miss Minden Abigail Reynolds also won a $1,000 Healthy Living Scholarship.
Bonacquisti won talent on Thursday with a performance of "I Want to be a Cowboy's Sweetheart" with two puppets. The ventriloquist sang, yodeled and auctioned in three voices, including her own.
The Top 10 semi-finalists in the pageant were as follows:
Jo Hilliard, Miss Cane River
Eva Edinger, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival
Meagan Crews, Miss Spirit of Ruston
Eleanor Gilbert, Miss Holiday in Dixie
Laryssa Bonacquisti, Miss Shreveport
Molly Humphries, Miss Spirit of the Ouachita
Alexandra Gulino, Miss Dixie Gem Peach
Emily Randon, Miss St. Tammany
J'Lyn Henderson, Miss Taste of the Twin Cities
Lauren Ford, Miss Heart of Pilot