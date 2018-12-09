Larger margin of victory with second attempt in bizarre mayoral race

MARINGOUIN – Voters returned to the polls Saturday after a judge forced a new election in the runoff between the incumbent mayor of Maringouin Demi Lynn Vorise and Maurice Harris.

Voters elected Maurice Harris with 58% of the vote – 380 votes compared to 271 for Vorise.

The election was ordered re-held after Vorise challenged the November election where she lost to Harris by four votes.

Vorise was elected previously, beating Harris by one single vote in the last mayoral election.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz