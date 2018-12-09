47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Larger margin of victory with second attempt in bizarre mayoral race

2 hours 26 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 9:50 PM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARINGOUIN – Voters returned to the polls Saturday after a judge forced a new election in the runoff between the incumbent mayor of Maringouin Demi Lynn Vorise and Maurice Harris.

Voters elected Maurice Harris with 58% of the vote – 380 votes compared to 271 for Vorise.

The election was ordered re-held after Vorise challenged the November election where she lost to Harris by four votes.

Vorise was elected previously, beating Harris by one single vote in the last mayoral election.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days