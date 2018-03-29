67°
Large sailboat falls from trailer, blocks Florida Boulevard Thursday afternoon

3 hours 48 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, March 29 2018 Mar 29, 2018 March 29, 2018 3:32 PM March 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge residents were met with a new type of traffic nightmare Thursday afternoon after a boat fell from a trailer near a busy intersection.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, commuters using one of the city's major highways were met with a large sailboat blocking their path.

Photos sent in by a WBRZ viewer show the boat marooned on Florida Boulevard near O'Neal Lane. Witnesses say the 25-foot vessel fell from a trailer after the vehicle towing it came to a stop at a traffic light.

Authorities are currently on the scene trying to remove the watercraft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

