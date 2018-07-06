Large fire at Destin beach caused by fireworks

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Florida - Authorities in Florida believe that fireworks are to blame for a brush fire in Destin late Thursday night.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and fire department says the fire broke out on the island side of the Destin Bridge around 10:30 p.m., WJHG reports.

The news outlet says that multiple fire departments were called to the scene. The fire was under control by midnight. No injuries were reported.

