Large fire at Destin beach caused by fireworks

1 hour 17 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 11:06 AM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Florida - Authorities in Florida believe that fireworks are to blame for a brush fire in Destin late Thursday night.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and fire department says the fire broke out on the island side of the Destin Bridge around 10:30 p.m., WJHG reports.

The news outlet says that multiple fire departments were called to the scene. The fire was under control by midnight. No injuries were reported.

Check out the full video below.

