Large crash scene blocks most of I-10 MS River bridge

BATON ROUGE - Multiple vehicles are involved in a crash in the middle of the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge.

As many as six vehicles - two of them 18-wheelers - could be involved, sources told WBRZ.

State traffic cameras showed no traffic passing westbound, out of Baton Rouge, and few cars able to pass eastbound, coming into the city.

Numerous emergency crews were dispatched. At least two people sustained minor injuries. Check back for updates.

