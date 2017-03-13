49°
Large brush fire reported off of Airline Hwy
BATON ROUGE - A large brush fire has been reported near a trailer park on Victoria and Merrydale Drive off of Airline Hwy.
No structures have been effected by the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. It has been reported as a fairly large brush fire, BRFD said.
BRFD and Central Fire firefighters have responded to the scene.
A News 2 Crew is headed to the scene.
