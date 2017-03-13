49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Large brush fire reported off of Airline Hwy

March 13, 2017 10:48 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A large brush fire has been reported near a trailer park on Victoria and Merrydale Drive off of Airline Hwy.

No structures have been effected by the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. It has been reported as a fairly large brush fire, BRFD said.

BRFD and Central Fire firefighters have responded to the scene.

