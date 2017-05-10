Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August

NEW ROADS - A barge floated into a woman's backyard and it's been there since August.

Noel Loftus says she's called everyone she can think of. Her New Roads home sits on False River and right now, her view is compromised.

A large, rusted piece of welded metal sits in the water just on the other side of her bulkhead.

"It's been there since August," said Loftus. "This floated from all the way across the river and missed every pier and just nicely floated into my yard."

As the water from the August flood receded, so did the barge. It tipped over the bulkhead into the water. The base of the barge is facing Loftus' backyard.

For months, Loftus says she's been making phone calls trying to get help to remove the barge from the water, calling Rep. Major Thibaut and Wildlife and Fisheries.

"I can't figure out how to get them to move it and they just don't talk to me or do anything," she said.

Tuesday, 2 On Your Side called New Roads Mayor Robert Myer, who got working on a plan to remove the barge. Wednesday, Myer connected Loftus and the barge owner Brent Chaney. Since False River is state property, not city, Myer says Chaney will have to hand over ownership to the appropriate party so it can be removed in a timely manner.

Myer says he's working with Rep. Major Thibaut, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and parish lawyers about a plan of action. There is no timetable set yet.