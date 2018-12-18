Large 400-pound hog captured near bus stop in Florida

Photo: Florida Today

PALM BAY, Fla. - A team of trappers successfully captured a 400-pound female hog near a school bus stop in Florida.

Florida Today reports, the animal was caught over the weekend in Palm Bay. Wildlife trapper James Dean received a call that a "very large boar hog" was tearing up sod around a playground Saturday.

Local law enforcement helped blocked traffic while Dean, a group of men, and four hunting dogs wrangled the hog. Then men were able to capture and tie the hog before placing it into a cage.

According to the outlet, the animal was later euthanized.

Wild hogs are a non-native species that live in all 67 counties in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the animal can weigh 150 pounds or heavier and measure five to six feet long.