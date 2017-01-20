LaPlace couple charged with contractor fraud in Walker

WALKER – Police say a LaPlace couple has been accused of defrauding thousands of dollars from a Walker resident who was impacted by August’s flooding.

According to Walker Police, Denny Cutrer and Jennifer Haywood were charged with one count of felony residential contract fraud and misapplication of payments by a contractor.

Investigators say the couple, doing business as Perfection Painting, received $7,200 to repair a home that was damaged in the flood. The victim told police that after the couple did a small amount of work, they ignored efforts to contact them and would not return the money.

Under Louisiana law, contractors have up to 45 days after being paid to complete contracted work before they can be charged with fraud. After the 45 days had expired, police received warrants for the pair’s arrest.

Police discovered that the address listed for Perfection Painting proved to be false. Walker Detective Christopher Gunter was able to identify an address in Tangipahoa Parish that was common to Cutrer and Haywood.

With the help of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Cutrer and Haywood were arrested Thursday without incident at the home. Both suspects were transported to Livingston Parish for booking Friday.

Cutrer and Haywood remain in custody in Livingston Parish on $25,000 bond.

Any other Walker resident that may have been victimized by Perfection Painting is asked to contact Walker Police at 225-664-3125.