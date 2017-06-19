LAPD suspends some training programs after teen cadets steal cruisers

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has suspended training for teen police volunteers at two divisions where cadets suspected of stealing department cruisers were based.

The LAPD said Sunday that the suspensions are part of a thorough review of the program and policies for managing inventory.

Three teenagers in the program for those who may want to become officers stole three patrol vehicles June 14. The trio led officers on wild pursuits that ended with crashes.

Beck said two boys and a girl ages 15, 16 and 17 used a vacationing sergeant's name to take the cars from a stationhouse parking lot. Police are investigating whether they impersonated officers and pulled over drivers.

Two of the cadets were assigned to the 77th Street Division, and the third to the Pacific Division.