Lange leads LSU to 6-1 win over Wichita State

BATON ROUGE – Junior right-hander Alex Lange tossed eight innings, allowing just two hits, no runs, and no walks with nine strikeouts to deliver a masterful performance on Friday night, as sixth-ranked LSU defeated Wichita State, 6-1, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU's offense also fired on all cylinders, as sophomore leftfielder Antoine Duplantis went 3-for-4 with two RBI, scoring two runs. Rightfielder Greg Deichmann also had an incredible night, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBI and a home run.

With the win, LSU improved to 10-4 on the season, while Wichita State fell to 8-4.

Game 2 of the series against the Shockers will start Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be available online through the SEC Network+ and can be accessed through the WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast live on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. Fans can go to LSUsports.net for live stats and audio.

Lange, who improved to 3-1 with the win, fired 96 pitches in his superb outing, limiting the Shockers to just a pair of singles.

"Alex really dominated the game from the beginning through his entire eight innings," said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. "I thought he pitched a tremendous game and set the stage for the whole evening."

In the bottom of the first inning, Duplantis lined an RBI double to right field to bring in shortstop Kramer Robertson, giving LSU a 1-0 lead.

Duplantis singled to left in the third inning to score Freeman for the Tigers' second run of the game. After a wild pitch, Deichmann singled through the left side, driving in Duplantis as LSU grabbed a 3-0 advantage.

"The top of our lineup was very productive tonight," Mainieri said, "and I'm particularly proud of Antoine Duplantis. He started the season slowly at the plate, but he's demonstrated lately the kind of hitter he is, and he had some huge hits for us tonight."

With runners at the corners, the Tigers extended their lead to 6-0 after Deichmann ripped his sixth home run of the year with a three-run shot to right center.

After Lange exited the game, Wichita State avoided the shutout in the final frame when first baseman Josh DeBacker delivered an RBI single.

Wichita State starter Willie Schwanke (2-2) was charged with the loss as he allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings with no walks and one strikeout.