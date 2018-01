Lanes to be closed on I-10 East at foot of MSR Bridge Saturday

BATON ROUGE- According to DOTD, I-10 eastbound at the foot of the Mississippi River Bridge will have alternating lanes closed Jan. 6.

The closure will be from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. The area will be closed so crews can repair the approach slab.

DOTD reminds residents to drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.