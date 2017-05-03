64°
Latest Weather Blog
Lanes reopen on I-110 South at Airline Highway after accident
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-110 South at Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE - All lanes of I-110 South are blocked at Airline Highway due to an accident.
Traffic is currently passing on the shoulder. Congestion from the crash is approaching Harding Boulevard.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Together BR demands transparency in Alton Sterling case
-
Team coverage: Alton Sterling decision
-
Governor Edwards calls for peaceful reaction to Alton Sterling decision
-
Mayor Broome addresses DOJ decision in Alton Sterling case
-
Alton Sterling's son reacts to DOJ decision: ' I will always be...