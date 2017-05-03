64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Lanes reopen on I-110 South at Airline Highway after accident

1 hour 17 minutes 11 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 6:43 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-110 South at Airline Highway.

BATON ROUGE - All lanes of I-110 South are blocked at Airline Highway due to an accident.

Traffic is currently passing on the shoulder. Congestion from the crash is approaching Harding Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. 

