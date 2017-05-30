75°
Lanes reopen on I-10 West at Prairieville after vehicle fire

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: DOTD

PRAIRIEVILLE - Both lanes of I-10 west were closed near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire Tuesday.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, both westbound lanes have reopened near LA 73. 

Congestion from the incident is extending for about three miles.

