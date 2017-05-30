75°
Latest Weather Blog
Lanes reopen on I-10 West at Prairieville after vehicle fire
PRAIRIEVILLE - Both lanes of I-10 west were closed near Prairieville due to a vehicle fire Tuesday.
According to the Department of Transportation and Development, both westbound lanes have reopened near LA 73.
Congestion from the incident is extending for about three miles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Duplex destroyed in fire on Skysail Avenue
-
WATCH: Street brawl takes over Tigerland; 1 hurt overnight
-
Teens recognized as state\'s top future soldiers by Governor Edwards
-
Coursey Blvd. gardening business vandalized, owner says more than $10,000 in damages
-
Man arrested accused of injuring prominent realtor in Prairieville