Lane closures, times announced for I-10 widening in Ascension Parish

6 hours 48 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, February 14 2018 Feb 14, 2018 February 14, 2018 1:24 PM February 14, 2018 in News
By: Jordan Whittington

ASCENSION PARISH- Construction to begin the widening of I-10 will start next week, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday.

DOTD says single lane closures will take place on I-10 from the stretch of Highland Road to Highway 73.

Closure times:

Monday, February 19, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Tuesday, February 20, 2018 – EB
Tuesday, February 20, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Wednesday, February 21, 2018 – EB & WB 
Wednesday, February 21, 2018: 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Thursday, February 21, 2018 – EB & WB
Thursday, February 22, 2018 8:00 PM – 5:00 AM Friday, February 23, 2018 – EB & WB
Friday, February 23, 2018 9:00 PM – 9:00 AM Saturday, February 24, 2018 – EB & WB
Saturday, February 24, 2018 7:00 PM – 9:00 AM Sunday, February 25, 2018 – EB & WB
Sunday, February 25, 2018 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM Monday, February 26, 2018 – EB & WB

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," the department said in a statement.

